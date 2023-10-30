Kashmir Sewa Sangh Chief felicitated at function

New Delhi, Oct 30: Haji Mehrban Qureshi, Chairman of Bhaichara Samiti, welcomed Firdous Baba, Chief of Kashmir Sewa Sangh, at a function in New Delhi.
According to a press release, the function was attended by Faisal Qureshi and social activist Mustufa Qureshi. The function showcased a traditional reception with shawls and pagdi symbolising respect, the press not added.
Haji Mehrban Qureshi described Firdous Baba as a youth icon dedicated to fostering peace, harmony, employment, education, and sports in Kashmir. The ceremony emphasised the collaborative efforts for the welfare of the youth and the nation.
Firdous Baba expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and highlighted the shared commitment to progress and unity. The event concluded with a pledge to continue working together for the betterment of the community.