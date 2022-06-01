‘Kashmiri Pandits being killed, provide them adequate security’

In an online press briefing, he said that terrorist forces don't want communal amity in Jammu & Kashmir as members of the Kashmiri Pandit community are being "targeted and killed one by one", in a reminder of what happened in the 90s.

He also said that 16 Kashmiri Pandits have been killed this year.

Later in a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Officer, he was quoted as saying that "Kashmiri Pandits are being murdered one by one".