Kashmiri Pandits submit joint letter to Prime Minister

New Delhi, Aug 20: A delegation of Kashmiri Pandits led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo met Minister of State (MoS) in the Prime Minsiter’s Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh at New Delhi on Friday and presented to him a joint letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The letter has demanded reservation and nomination for the Kashmiri Pandits in the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir.
“The delimitation process has generated hope among the displaced Kashmiri Pandits that a way will be found to ensure their political representation and empowerment. Accordingly, they approached the commission with their well presented case for having a statutory share carved out for them in the upcoming State Assembly,” the letter read.