Kashmiri woman gets new lease of life, undergoes heart transplant surgery in Tamil Nadu

On December 31, 2021 she was admitted to the hospital here with signs of severe heart failure for which she was treated. Days ago, heart of a brain-dead person from Tiruchirappalli was rushed to Chennai and a 'high-risk heart transplantation' was performed. Post surgery, she was soon shifted to Transplant ICU in a stable condition. She was removed from the ventilator and at present she is recovering from the surgery, doctors at MGM Healthcare said.