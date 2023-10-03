KCR requested me to include BRS into NDA: PM Modi

Addressing a public meeting here, he said the BRS chief had met him after Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections as BRS had failed to get the majority in the civic body while the BJP had won 48 seats.

Modi said he told KCR that the BJP would sit in the Opposition rather than inducting BRS into the NDA.

The Prime Minister claimed that KCR had met him again to say that he wants to hand over the reins of power to his son KTR.