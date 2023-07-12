‘Keep personal rifts aside’, Amit Shah instructs MP BJP team

During a three-hour long meeting held at BJP headquarters in Bhopal, Shah has also advised that they should not be dependent on crowd gathering at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s poll rallies and should reach to the people and boost the confidence of party workers.

The central leadership has made it clear that the election will be contested under collective leadership and different leaders will be assigned to lead the campaign in their stronghold areas. During the meeting, Shah also asked why party workers are angry with the party's state leadership.