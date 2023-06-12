Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann have lost nerves : Chugh

In a statement Chugh said both the chief ministers have been trying to whip up unfounded fears among people while paying scant respect to the Indian Constitution and B R Ambedkar.

“The two AAP chief ministers have been flouting all democratic norms within the party and have been behaving autocratically. Not just that now Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann have started sending deceptive and misleading signals to the Opposition parties as well to create confusion,”he said.