Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann have lost nerves : Chugh

Chandigarh, June 12: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today said that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann have become nervous in the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity in the country and abroad.
In a statement Chugh said both the chief ministers have been trying to whip up unfounded fears among people while paying scant respect to the Indian Constitution and B R Ambedkar.
“The two AAP chief ministers have been flouting all democratic norms within the party and have been behaving autocratically. Not just that now Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann have started sending deceptive and misleading signals to the Opposition parties as well to create confusion,”he said.