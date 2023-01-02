Kejriwal Govt looting land of Delhi farmers at throwaway prices: BJP

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has alleged that the Kejriwal government is looting the land of Delhi farmers at throwaway prices.

"Only at a distance of 5 kms from Lutyens' Zone, farmers' land is being acquired at the rate of Rs 552 per square meter i.e. Rs 22 lakh per acre whereas in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh the compensation of Rs 10 to 15 crore per acre is being given for the farmers' land by the government. Farmers of Delhi will not accept this compensation and will burn copies of this order outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," Bidhuri said.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Bidhuri said that the Delhi government has acquired more than 2.5 hectares of land in Nangli Razapur village on the Sarai Kale Khan to Mayur Vihar UP link on New Ring Road for the construction of the Barapullah Elevated Road Phase-II.