Kerala Governor issues notice to 9 varsity VCs who refused to resign

The Governor said that the process of appointing Vice Chancellors has to be started again and added that those who have been given showcause notice can re-apply and come back to the post. He said that he had acted after taking necessary legal advice.

The Governor also said that he had sympathies for the Vice Chancellors but the Supreme Court verdict was against them and said that the verdict of the apex court regarding the Kerala Technical University was crystal clear. He also said that the Supreme Court had not given relief to anyone.

The Kerala Governor also came out heavily against the ministers of the state and added that many of the ministers had “crossed the limits” in attacking him.