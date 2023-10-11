Key conspirator of Pathankot attack Shahid Latif shot dead in Pakistan

According to the sources, the 41-year-old terrorist was killed near the Noor Madina Mosque after the Friday prayers. The assailants fled from the scene shortly after the murder.

The Pakistan police are yet to identify the gunmen. Latif who was associated with Pakistan-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), had guided the four terrorists to carry out the attack at the Pathankot airbase in 2016, according to Indian agencies.

In 2010, he was released by the Indian government along with 24 other terrorists. In 1999, Latif's name was also on the list of the JeM terrorists demanded for release along with JeM founder Maulana Masood Azhar in connection with the hijacking of the IC 814 Indian Airlines plane.