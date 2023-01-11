Kharge invites leaders of 21 parties to Bharat Jodo event in Srinagar

He said all sections of society have also participated and shared their problems youth, women and elderly; farmers, labourers, small businessmen and industrialists; Dalits, Adivasis, and linguistic and religious minorities; activists, artists and spiritual leaders.

“At this event, we will commit ourselves to fighting hatred and violence, to spread the message of truth, compassion and non-violence, and to defend the Constitutional values of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice for all. At this time of crisis for our country, where public attention is systematically diverted from people’s issues, the Yatra has emerged as a powerful voice. I hope you will participate and further strengthen its message.” he wrote. With the Yatra’s final day coinciding with the martyrdom day of Mahatma Gandhi, Kharge said it will dedicated to the Father of Nation who fought divisive ideologies.