Kharge sets up 47-member Steering Committee in place of CWC

New Delhi: New Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday set up a 47-member Steering Committee, which includes his predecessors Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, in place of the CWC.

Ahead of his taking over, all the members of the Congress Working Committee - the party’s highest decision-making authority, AICC General Secretaries and incharges had tendered their resignation.

The new President will announce his new team subsequently.