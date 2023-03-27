Kolkata man held for sacrificing neighbour's minor daughter

The accused had confessed to police that his wife had suffered three miscarriages following which he contacted the tantrik who advised him to adopt the minor girl sacrifice route.



According to the girl's parents, she was sent to dump the garbage at the nearby garbage- bin on Sunday morning and since then she went missing. The police were informed and the cops doubted that the girl or her body might have been hidden in one of the adjacent residences.



A search operation was launched in all the residences in the locality and finally the body was recovered from Aloke Kumar house late Sunday night. The accused was arrested thereafter.



The local people got agitated over the development and staged a protest in front of the local Tiljala Police Station demanding that the accused be handed over to them.



The police had to resort to lathicharge to bring the situation under control.

