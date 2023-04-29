Kudos to aircrew who executed Wadi Seidna rescue operation in Sudan: IAF chief

“I think the IAF displayed its core capability of being able to carry our operations in the most difficult of situations and my kudos to the aircrew who executed this mission so flawlessly. I want to assure the nation that whenever the times come we will do it again and again,” Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari told ANI. Despite the airstrip in Sudan’s Wadi Seidna having no navigational approach, aids or fuel, and landing lights (that are required to guide an aircraft landing at night), the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Garud Commandos carried out a daring, overnight operation to air-lift stranded Indians.

On the night of April 27, 28, 2023, the IAF C-130J aircraft rescued 121 personnel from a small airstrip at Wadi Seidna, which is about 40 km North of Khartoum, Sudan, the IAF said in a statement.