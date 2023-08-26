LAC row: Congress flags no mention of disengagement between India, China

Tewari, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Punjab's Anandpur Sahib parliamentary seat took to X and said, "It is interesting that the Chinese read out of the PMO & President Xi Jingping’s meeting makes no mention of disengagement. Instead it says -- meeting was held at India’s request, the two sides should bear in mind the overall interests of their bilateral relations and handle properly the border issue so as to jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the border region." "Indian position: Modi and Xi agreed 'to direct their relevant officials to intensify efforts at expeditious disengagement and de-escalation'," he said.

Tewari, who is also a former Union Minister Information and Broadcasting firing salvos at the government said, "Given two read outs are as different as chalk and cheese disengagement if any is happening on whose terms? Is India now willing to accept 1959 Chinese claim line? What happened to India’s position restore status quo ante to pre April 2020 for normalisation of relations. What will happen to 2,000 square Kilometres of Indian Territory under Chinese occupation since April 2020?"

He made the remarks attaching the link of the read out issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China.