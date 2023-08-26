LAC row: Congress flags no mention of disengagement between India, China

New Delhi, Aug 26: Congress leader Manish Tewari on Saturday said that the Chinese read out issued by the China's government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jingping's meeting makes no mention of "disengagement".
He also asked on whose terms if any disengagement is happening.
Tewari, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Punjab's Anandpur Sahib parliamentary seat took to X and said, "It is interesting that the Chinese read out of the PMO & President Xi Jingping’s meeting makes no mention of disengagement. Instead it says -- meeting was held at India’s request, the two sides should bear in mind the overall interests of their bilateral relations and handle properly the border issue so as to jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the border region." "Indian position: Modi and Xi agreed 'to direct their relevant officials to intensify efforts at expeditious disengagement and de-escalation'," he said.
Tewari, who is also a former Union Minister Information and Broadcasting firing salvos at the government said, "Given two read outs are as different as chalk and cheese disengagement if any is happening on whose terms? Is India now willing to accept 1959 Chinese claim line? What happened to India’s position restore status quo ante to pre April 2020 for normalisation of relations. What will happen to 2,000 square Kilometres of Indian Territory under Chinese occupation since April 2020?"
He made the remarks attaching the link of the read out issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China.
Meanwhile, briefing the media on the BRICS summit in Johannesburg on August 24, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra when asked about the interaction between Modi and Xi, said that both the leaders agreed to direct relevant officials to intensify efforts at expeditious disengagement and de-escalation.
Kwatra said that the Prime Minister underlined that maintenance of peace, tranquillity in border areas and respecting LAC are essential for normalisation of India-China ties. During his conversation with the Chinese president Xi Jinping, the Prime Minister highlighted India's concerns on unresolved issues along LAC, the Foreign Secretary informed further.