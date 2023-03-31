Ladakh LG, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh discuss development issues

Wide range of other issues pertaining to development of the region also came under discussion. According to an official press release, Dr Jitendra Singh informed the Lt Governor that India’s first Night Sky Sanctuary being set up in Ladakh will give a fillip to Astro tourism in the Union Territory and generate revenue as well as livelihood. “Once the project is ready to become functional, on behalf of the Department of Science & Technology and CSIR, we will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate it at his convenient date,” he added.

In December last year, the government had notified the proposed Dark Sky Reserve at Hanle village in Eastern Ladakh. Spread over 1,073 square kilometers, the Night Sky Reserve is located within the Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary and adjacent to the Indian Astronomical Observatory, the second-highest optical telescope in the world, of Indian Institute of Astrophysics at Hanle at an elevation of 4500 meters.