Large sections of people still living below poverty line: SC

The Court said that there was no point in inviting the Bench’s attention to this aspect today as Bharti Airtel Ltd (petitioner), the former employer of the Respondent had requested time. The petitioner pointed out that he had been unemployed for several months now and his family is barely managing with just his wife’s income. “There are cases and cases. There are many others who are unemployed like you whose conditions are far worse. You were a senior manager. We are talking about labourers. Now, they are ready to work for Rs 6,000. I can tell you cases of Anganawadi workers. I am coming from Kerala; the situation is unthinkable there!”, the Bench replied.

Ordinarily, if one succeeds in the Labour Court then the High Court should normally not interfere in the matter except in exceptional cases, the Court further observed. “Here, the Single bench and the Division Bench held in your favour. But we will have to go through it, they (petitioners) are challenging it.” After the party-in-person requested, the Court agreed to hear the case on April 25 as the first item on board.

Courtesy: Live Law