Law against triple talaq saved families of thousands of Muslim women from breaking-up in UP: PM Modi

In an apparent dig at the SP, Modi said it changes partners every election and they blame each other before separating.

“This time also after March 10, the same ‘tu tu main main (squabble)’ will take place between them,” he said without identifying any party.

The SP had fought 2017 UP polls with Congress but entered into an alliance with the BSP in the 2019 parliamentary elections.

This time, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party has joined hands with RLD and a string of caste-based regional parties.

Justifying the legislation against triple talaq, the prime minister recalled how Muslim women suffered due to the practice.

“If a Muslim girl came back from her ‘maika’ (native home) empty-handed, she was instantly given triple talaq. If a motorcycle, gold chain, watch or mobile phone was not brought (by her), then triple talaq was given. The life of Muslim women had gotten virtually destroyed by triple talaq.

“You can understand the pain of not only that woman, but also of her parents. When the daughter came back to her home (from her in-laws place), she was under constant fear of getting triple talaq. Today, we have given to every Muslim sister a law to protect themselves against triple talaq,” Modi said.