Law against triple talaq saved families of thousands of Muslim women from breaking-up in UP: PM Modi

Akbarpur (Kanpur Dehat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the law against triple talaq has saved families of thousands of Muslim women from breaking up in Uttar Pradesh.
Addressing an election rally here at Kanpur Dehat, the prime minister said the tightening of law and order in the state has also benefitted Muslim girls who used to face problems from miscreants while going to school earlier.
PM Modi’s remarks at the rally here come amid a row in Karnataka where schools have stopped Muslim girls from attending classes while wearing hijab.
The second phase of polling on 55 seats in UP was held on Monday. Several seats in the second phase, including Rampur from where SP leader Azam Khan is contesting, have large Muslim population.
The prime minister’s rally at Akbarpur covered 10 assembly constituencies of Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat and Jalaun which will go to polls in the third phase on February 20.
The prime minister also hit out at the Samajwadi Party, saying they had distributed areas among family members for “loot” during their rule in the state.
In an apparent dig at the SP, Modi said it changes partners every election and they blame each other before separating.
“This time also after March 10, the same ‘tu tu main main (squabble)’ will take place between them,” he said without identifying any party.
The SP had fought 2017 UP polls with Congress but entered into an alliance with the BSP in the 2019 parliamentary elections.
This time, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party has joined hands with RLD and a string of caste-based regional parties.
Justifying the legislation against triple talaq, the prime minister recalled how Muslim women suffered due to the practice.
“If a Muslim girl came back from her ‘maika’ (native home) empty-handed, she was instantly given triple talaq. If a motorcycle, gold chain, watch or mobile phone was not brought (by her), then triple talaq was given. The life of Muslim women had gotten virtually destroyed by triple talaq.
“You can understand the pain of not only that woman, but also of her parents. When the daughter came back to her home (from her in-laws place), she was under constant fear of getting triple talaq. Today, we have given to every Muslim sister a law to protect themselves against triple talaq,” Modi said.
The prime minister said according to a report, after the anti-triple talaq law was enacted, the homes of thousands of daughters were saved from breaking up in Uttar Pradesh.
The Centre had enacted a law against triple talaq in 2019.
Modi also took a swipe at the Trinamool Congress over a leader’s remark that the party was contesting elections in Goa to “divide” Hindu votes.
Coming down heavily on the SP, he said they had distributed areas among family members for “loot” during their rule in the state.
Modi asked the people whether they would like to vote for a party that would create “mafia ganj” in every district of the state.
He said the voting trend of the second phase and the voting in the first phase has made four things very clear.