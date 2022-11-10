Law and order machinery collapses​​ in Punjab: ​BJP's ​Chugh

Amritsar, Nov 10: BJP national general secretary, Tarun Chugh on Thursday alleged that Punjab has become a terror capital of the country where gun culture is booming and police has become a mute witness.
Reacting to the killing of Pardeep Singh, a follower of Dera Sacha Sauda, in Kotkapura today, Chugh said the law and order machinery has completely collapsed in the state."Murders and killings are happening every other day and criminals are not being apprehended at all," he alleged in a statement.
Chugh claimed that the police stand paralysed and there is an 'atmosphere of fear and terror in the state'. "There seems to be gun culture in Punjab which can spell doom for the border state," he said.