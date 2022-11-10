national

Law and order machinery collapses​​ in Punjab: ​BJP's ​Chugh

'Killings are happening every other day'
Amritsar, ​Nov 10​:​ ​BJP national general secretary​,​ Tarun Chugh ​on Thursday alleged that Punjab has become a terror capital of the country where gun culture is booming and police has become a​​ mute witness​. ​

Reacting to ​the​ ​killing​ of Pardeep Singh, a follower of Dera Sacha Sauda, in Kotkapura today, Chugh said the law and order machinery has completely collapsed in the state.​"​Murders and killings are happening every other day and criminals are not being apprehended at all​," he alleged in a statement.

Chugh ​claimed that​ the police​ stand paralysed and  there is an ​'​atmosphere of fear and terror in the state​'​. ​ "There seems to be gun culture in Punjab which can spell doom for the border state​," he said.

