Law and order machinery collapses​​ in Punjab: ​BJP's ​Chugh

Amritsar, ​Nov 10​:​ ​BJP national general secretary​,​ Tarun Chugh ​on Thursday alleged that Punjab has become a terror capital of the country where gun culture is booming and police has become a​​ mute witness​. ​

Reacting to ​the​ ​killing​ of Pardeep Singh, a follower of Dera Sacha Sauda, in Kotkapura today, Chugh said the law and order machinery has completely collapsed in the state.​"​Murders and killings are happening every other day and criminals are not being apprehended at all​," he alleged in a statement.