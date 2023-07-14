Law Commission extends time for submitting suggestions on Uniform Civil Code by 2 weeks

The public notice stated that "in view of the overwhelming response from the public on the subject of Uniform Civil Code and numerous requests received from various quarters regarding the extension of time for submitting their comments, the Law Commission has decided to grant an extension of two weeks for the submission of views and suggestions by the concerned stakeholders." It further stated that, the Law Commission values the input of all stakeholders and aims to create an inclusive environment that encourages active engagement. We encourage all interested parties to utilize this extended timeframe to contribute their valuable ideas and expertise.

Accordingly, any interested individual, institution or organisation may furnish their comments on the issue of Uniform Civil Code till July 28, 2023.