Law minister Rijiju expresses concern over rise in pending court cases

Raipur, June 4: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said the speed at which the number of pending cases is rising in various courts of the country is a matter of concern.
He also said the increase in pending cases does not mean that matters are not being heard or disposed of, rather it is because the number of fresh cases is double than cases being settled daily.
He was addressing the inaugural function of the new office premises of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) Raipur bench in the Central Secretariat building, Nava Raipur Atal Nagar.
“When I assumed charge as Law Minister there was around 4.50 crore pending cases (in various courts). That number has reached over 4.50 crore and will touch 5 crore. (However) it does not mean that cases are not being disposed of but the number of new cases is double the cases being settled. For example, if a High Court settles 300 cases in a day, 600 fresh cases come up for hearing”.
“It is needed to closely understand this. The rate of disposal of cases has increased and the effective use of technology is helping in the speedy settlement of cases...But the speed at which the number of pending cases is increasing is worrying. Business is increasing therefore disputes are rising. If there is no business then there would be no cases. In a way, it is a positive thing but there should be some solution to the positive development,” he said.
Rijiju also hailed ITAT and said it has reduced its pendency of cases during coronavirus-enforced lockdowns.
Underlining that timely delivery of justice should be done, otherwise delayed justice has no value, the Union Minister said, “During my interaction with judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts I have told that we (his ministry) are ready to extend all support but it should be ensured that timely justice is delivered to people. There should be no distance between justice and common people”.
He said details of pending cases will be put up online.