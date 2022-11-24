Lawrence Bishnoi brought to Delhi in gangster-terror nexus case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday brought gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to Delhi from Punjab after getting his ten days custodial remand in connection with the gangster-terror nexus case. Bishnoi is currently lodged in a Punjab jail. Here he would be grilled at the NIA’s headquarters.

“Investigations have revealed that Lawrence along with his brothers Sachin and Anmol Bishnoi and associates including Goldy Brar, Kala Jathedi, Kala Rana, Bikram Brar and Sampat Nehra were also raising funds to carry out all such terror/criminal activities through smuggling of drugs and weapons and widespread extortion,” said a NIA official.

The investigations have revealed that a terrorist, gangster and drug smugglers syndicate led by Bishnoi was involved in many targeted killings and extortion from businessmen, and professionals including doctors and this had created terror among the public at large.