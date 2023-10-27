Laws for new criminal justice system will be passed soon: Home Minister

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that three Bills to replace The Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act will be passed soon heralding a new criminal justice system in the country.

He said that the Bills amending the three British-era laws were tabled in Parliament and the Standing Committee on Home Affairs is examining them.

“They will be passed soon and this will mark the beginning of new criminal justice system,” the Home Minister said while addressing the passing out parade of 75th RR batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad.

“By repealing British-era laws, India will be entering a new era with confidence, new hopes and aspirations,” he said.

He stated that while the British-era laws were aimed at protecting the administration, new laws will safeguard the rights of people and defeat forces which come in the way of providing these rights.

The Home Minister said the new laws have redefined terrorism and organised crime and made provisions to control inter-state gangs. Emphasis has been laid on use of technology to digitize investigation and maintain a charge sheet timeline.

He claimed that during the last nine years, the government has succeeded in improving the law and order situation in three hotspots -- Northeast, Left wing extremism affected states and Jammu & Kashmir. From 2004 to 2014, these three hotspots had witnessed 33,200 violent incidents and this has been reduced to 12,000. There was a decline of 63 per cent in violent incidents and 73 per cent in deaths.