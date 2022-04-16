Leaders of 13 Opposition parties express concern over recent communal violence

They also demanded stringent punishment for the perpetrators of communal violence in the country.

“We are shocked at the silence of the Prime Minister, who has failed to speak against the words and actions of those who propagate bigotry and those who, by their words and actions, incite and provoke our society,” they said in the joint statement.

“This silence is an eloquent testimony to the fact that such private armed mobs enjoy the luxury of official patronage.”

Asserting their collective resolve to work together to strengthen the bonds of social harmony that “defined and enriched India for centuries”, the Opposition leaders said, “We reiterate our commitment to combat and confront the poisonous ideologies which are attempting to entrench divisiveness in our society.”