Leh to have civil services exam centre: Jitendra Singh

The announcement came soon after Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh R K Mathur called on the Union Minister at the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) headquarters in North Block to discuss the placement of IAS officers and other service-related matters in the context of Ladakh, according to an official statement.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will have an examination centre in Leh, which will operate for the first time for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination scheduled to be held on October 10 this year, it said.

This will address a long-pending demand of the youth from the Ladakh region whose grievance was that they found it difficult to reach examination centres in other parts of the country because of the constraints of affordability of air fare and uncertain weather conditions, the statement said.

The DoPT minister recalled that about five years ago, the demand for a civil services examination centre had been taken up by the department, but it could not be carried further.

However, now since with the intervention of Prime Minister NarendraModi, Ladakh has been given the status of a separate union territory, it was considered in the fitness of things to open an exclusive and self-reliant facility for the convenience of the IAS and civil services aspirants from the region, which has, in the past gifted some of the finest IAS officers to India, the statement said.

In another major decision, Singh said that the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), affiliated with DoPT, is conducting computer-based examination for selection to Group ‘B' and ‘C' posts of the union territory of Ladakh.

This arrangement, he said, would streamline free and fair selection on merit for Group-'B' and Group-'C' posts in government departments.