LeT, Al-Badr Hawala operator held in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 19: In a joint operation, Delhi Police and J&K Police with the assistance of central agencies Friday arrested a Hawala operator for funding Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Al-Badr terror outfits.
The accused was identified as Muhammad Yaseen.
“Inspectors Sunil Kumar Rajain and Ravinder Joshi under ACPs Lalit Mohan Negi and Hridaya Bhushan were working on a piece of information. They held Yaseen, a resident of Turkman Gate in Delhi. He was working as an agent in Hawala transactions related to the funding of terror outfits LeT and Al-Badr. On August 17, Yaseen gave around Rs 10 lakh to a terror operative Abdul Hamid Mir of J&K for further use in terrorist activities in J&K. In this regard, J&K Police registered a case and arrested Abdul Hamid Mir from Jammu Bus Stand along with the terror funding amount of Rs 10 lakh,” said HGS Dhaliwal, the DCP of Special Cell.
The official said that on August 18, information was received from central agencies and J&K Police regarding a person engaged in funding of terrorist activities and operating from Meena Bazar, Delhi.
After receiving the information, a raiding team was constituted and deployed in and around the area of Meena Bazar and Yaseen was held.
The Police said that they recovered Rs 7 lakh cash and a cellphone from him.