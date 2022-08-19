LeT, Al-Badr Hawala operator held in Delhi

“Inspectors Sunil Kumar Rajain and Ravinder Joshi under ACPs Lalit Mohan Negi and Hridaya Bhushan were working on a piece of information. They held Yaseen, a resident of Turkman Gate in Delhi. He was working as an agent in Hawala transactions related to the funding of terror outfits LeT and Al-Badr. On August 17, Yaseen gave around Rs 10 lakh to a terror operative Abdul Hamid Mir of J&K for further use in terrorist activities in J&K. In this regard, J&K Police registered a case and arrested Abdul Hamid Mir from Jammu Bus Stand along with the terror funding amount of Rs 10 lakh,” said HGS Dhaliwal, the DCP of Special Cell.

The official said that on August 18, information was received from central agencies and J&K Police regarding a person engaged in funding of terrorist activities and operating from Meena Bazar, Delhi.