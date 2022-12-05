'Let history continue', SC refuses plea for removing 'wrong' historical facts on Taj Mahal

New Delhi, Dec 5: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea, which sought the removal of alleged wrong historical facts in connection with the Taj Mahal's construction from the history books.

A bench of Justices M.R. Shah and C.T. Ravikumar told the petitioner that the PILs are not meant for a fishing enquiry. "We are not here to reopen history. Let history continue. The writ petition is dismissed as withdrawn," said the bench, asking the petitioner to make a representation before the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The apex court made these observations while hearing a plea filed by Surjit Singh Yadav. The petitioner had moved the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Centre to remove the alleged wrong historical facts, from history books and textbooks, in connection with the construction of the Taj Mahal. The petitioner also sought directions to the ASI to conduct an inquiry to determine the age of the 17th century monument, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.