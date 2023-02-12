Let students strive for experimental learning not just marks, degrees: J&K LG to educational institutes

Mysuru, Feb 11: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the inaugural function of the Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE), Mysuru on Saturday where he emphasized that colleges and universities must create an environment where students not just strive for marks and attain degrees but strive for experiential learning.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said, India is prime mover of peace and prosperity in today’s world and the educational institutions like JSCE has helped in technological advances that are taking place now.

The Lt Governor said in the last 8 years, the world has witnessed emergence of a new India which has resolved to regain its past glory, be the economic powerhouse and become the driving force for all-round development of humanity.

He also highlighted the key role of educational institutions to realize the undiscovered potential of the students.