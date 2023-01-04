Level of Opposition unity will determine 2024 poll results: Akhilesh Yadav

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday stressed that the level of unity between various opposition parties will determine the outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Calling for opposition parties to join hands, he said the process has already started.

In a conversation with IANS, Akhilesh Yadav, a former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, said that programmes like Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra are proving to be preparations for the next Lok Sabha polls and by then, their impact will be felt.

Conveying his best wishes to BJY, Akhilesh Yadav said that this is a political yatra for Rahul Gandhi which has been proceeding well. He also expressed hopes for Rahul Gandhi’s success.

On the question of participating in the Yatra himself, like his ally RLD, Akhilesh Yadav said that he has an emotional bond with the Congress venture, but since it is ultimately a political programme, he chose not to become part of it.