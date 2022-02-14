LG Ladakh meets Dr Jitendra, seeks snow sculpture startup technology

New Delhi, Feb 14: Lieutenant Governor Ladakh R K Mathur Monday called on union minister Dr Jitendra Singh and sought snow sculpture startup technology which, he said, could be provided by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) of the Science and Technology Ministry headed by him.
A statement of BJP issued here said that the minister assured the LG that snow sculpture would be introduced in Ladakh in a big way, which would not only create startup and job opportunities for the locals but could also emerge as a huge attraction for winter tourists.
Singh thanked the Ladakh administration for taking a decision to start the commercial plantation of ‘Leh Berry’ from April-May this year.
He referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ladakh in May 2018, wherein the PM had strongly advised for widespread cultivation of sea buckthorn, which is also the source of ‘Leh Berry’. Singh said CSIR would also develop harvesting machinery to be used by local farmers and self-help groups, as currently only 10 percent of berry is being extracted from the wild sea buckthorn plant.
He said that local entrepreneurs would be provided gainful employment through farming, processing and marketing of about 100 odd products from sea buckthorn plant like jams, juices, herbal tea, vitamin C supplements, healthy drinks, cream, oils, and soaps in a completely organic manner.
LG Mathur also informed that commercial cultivation of three medicinal plants would begin this spring season at the height of above 15,000 feet.
Singh conveyed to LG, Ladakh that Department of Atomic Energy would set up facilities in J&K for Gamma Irradiation Technology for preservation and shelf life extension of fruits and vegetables.