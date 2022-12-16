LG’S ADDRESS AT CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF GUJARAT | J&K youth contributing to policy initiatives, Govt’s flagship schemes: LG

Gujarat, Dec 16: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that the J&K youth are making significant contributions to policy initiatives and implementation of J&K government’s flagship schemes.
An official spokesman in a statement said that LG Sinha was addressing the birth anniversary celebration of Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya at the Central University of Gujarat, he said that the J&K youth was making significant contributions to policy initiatives and implementation of J&K government’s several flagship schemes and initiatives focusing on scaling women entrepreneurship, tangible and intangible heritage conservation, film policy, Jammu and Srinagar Smart City Projects, driving urban transformation, and various other priority sectors.
The LG said Mahamana was undoubtedly the greatest educationist, thinker, freedom fighter, and a proponent of new education model based on ancient wisdom and modern science.
Paying tributes to Mahamana, he said Mahamana always envisioned education and university campus as a platform for social change and economic growth.
“As a pioneer in technical education and industrial development, Mahamana focused on knowledge-intensive economy to bring about a historic transformation in Indian society,” the LG said.
“I believe university campuses are truly a network of ideas and aspirations for an inclusive society. These networks of ideas are creating human capital for nation building and their potential in achieving sustainable development while providing opportunities to all is limitless,” he said.
The LG said that due to environmental, technical-scientific advancement, and globalisation, rapid changes were sweeping socio-economic landscape.
“We can reshape the future by creating new knowledge, utilising digital revolution, multi-dimensional development of students and innovative policy response,” he said. “We have become the fifth largest economic power in the world because every sector is working in cohesion. By engaging people from all sectors and encouraging them to work together, we can trigger positive spillover of ideas in universities.”
The LG said that when more and more people from diverse fields share a common vision of future, the stronger would be the resolve for strengthening the education system, nation building, and solving social issues.
“In the last decade, we were confronted with the challenges of digital divide, but now gradually that gap has been reduced. However, society and the education system will face the challenge of motivational divide in the future,” he said.
The LG underlined the need to inspire students and institutions to promote science, technology, and innovation to bridge the motivational divide.
“The future will belong to those universities only, which will work with inspiration and motivation with students from different disciplines to realise the ideas on the ground,” he said.
The LG spoke on the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in overhauling the education system through National Education Policy for promoting student engagement, innovation, incubation, curiosity and developing an ecosystem where knowledge society and economic growth could complement each other.
The LG interacted with the faculty members and students and urged them to follow the values and ideology of Mahamana and work for the public welfare and upliftment of the society.