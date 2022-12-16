LG’S ADDRESS AT CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF GUJARAT | J&K youth contributing to policy initiatives, Govt’s flagship schemes: LG

An official spokesman in a statement said that LG Sinha was addressing the birth anniversary celebration of Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya at the Central University of Gujarat, he said that the J&K youth was making significant contributions to policy initiatives and implementation of J&K government’s several flagship schemes and initiatives focusing on scaling women entrepreneurship, tangible and intangible heritage conservation, film policy, Jammu and Srinagar Smart City Projects, driving urban transformation, and various other priority sectors.

The LG said Mahamana was undoubtedly the greatest educationist, thinker, freedom fighter, and a proponent of new education model based on ancient wisdom and modern science.