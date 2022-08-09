Life Eternal Trust Delhi extends full support to Har Ghar Tiranga, Azadi Ka Mahotsav

Pradeep: On behalf of all Sahaj Yogis and Life Eternal Trust Delhi I want to give this news that we are supporting this move of Union Govt and we are also celebrating Azadi Ka Mahotsav with full zeal and excitement. And this is our double celebration as we are in the run up of 100th birthday or our Guru and God Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi which we are going to celebrate on March 21,2023.

Q: Pradeep Chauhan you are leading a religious organisation founded by Mataji Shri Nirmala Devi don’t you think you are deviating from religious path?

Pradeep: Not at all. Our beloved Mother Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi was very much participated in freedom struggle of our country. She was associated with Father of the Nation Mahatama Gandhi. She always taught us that it’s important for us to love our mother land where we are born. And this participation is just a small contribution to her thought.

Q: What are your plans for the celebration?

Pradeep: We will be hoisting flag on Aug 15th at Nirmal Dham in presence of all Sahaj Yogis and will be broadcasted live. And very important to note when Sahaj Yogi celebrates any National occasion it is celebrated by the whole world because Sahaj Yoga is Universal Religion and I have personally seen English, Dutch, Swiss, Bangladeshi and Russian standing together and singing Jan Gan Man. No religion has this type of colour.

Q: You mentioned you are in the run up of 100th birthday or Her Holiness Mataji Nirmala Devi and event will be celebrated on March 21,2023. Can you tell us your plans?

Pradeep: Yes this is an international event. Sahaj Yogis from across the world will come and celebrate the program in the month of March 2023 which is going to be a week long celebration. We have already constituted a high level committee which is working for this. On the top a day before we will have mass self realisation program for seekers and flag will be hoisted in presence of all dignitaries and guests.

Q: How Sahaj Yoga works?

Pradeep: Sahaj Yoga is nothing but the awakening of our own Kundalini power who is our spiritual mother. Kundalini is with us from ages and she is mother of our soul. Once Kundalini is awaken we get into thoughtless awareness and we achieve state of Vilamb and vilamb is the beginning of meditation. I don’t want to say anything about miracles and benefits of Sahaj Yoga it will look marketing stunt. Please come and feel it first.

Q: Mr. Chauhan what are the charges for this meditation session and are you giving this free to poor section of society?

Pradeep: Sahaj Yoga is absolutely free. I repeat absolutely free. This is what we have and it’s our birth right to get our self realisation. We want an individual to pray and get the realisation. After realisation we will explain the process of meditation which is effortless and individual has to come to our meditation centres which are running across Delhi, India and World. Sahaj Yoga is being practiced in 136 countries of the world.