Likely to see increased deployments of LCA on forward bases: IAF

The CAS said that the LCA has been the flag bearer of the IAF's efforts towards indigenisation of its aircraft fleet.

He said that given the nature of this project of national importance, it is required that all stakeholders adopt a collaborative approach towards its success.

He noted that the programme has been the harbinger of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives of the nation. "More importantly, it is a flag bearer of India's self-reliance in the aerospace sector," he added.

During the review, it was brought out that all contracted fighter variants of the LCA Mk 1 had been delivered to the IAF.