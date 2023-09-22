Linking Aadhaar numbers with electoral rolls is not mandatory, EC tells SC

New Delhi, Sep 21: The Election Commission has told the Supreme Court that linking Aadhaar numbers with electoral rolls is not mandatory under the Registration of Electors (Amendment) Rules 2022.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra was recently apprised by the poll body that over 66 crores Aadhaar numbers have already been uploaded in the process of finalising electoral rolls.