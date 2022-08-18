Litigant cannot be permitted to repeat old, overruled arguments in review plea: SC

New Delhi: A litigant cannot be permitted to repeat old and overruled arguments for reopening the conclusions arrived at in an earlier judgement under the garb of filing a review petition, the Supreme Court said on Thursday while deciding a 55-year-old land dispute case.

The top court dealt in detail with the law related to seeking review of a judgement in a civil dispute under the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC) and said it has been consistently held that the Court's jurisdiction of review is not the same as that of an appeal.

A judgement can be open to review if there is a mistake or an error apparent on the face of the record, but an error that has to be detected by a process of reasoning, cannot be described as an error apparent on the face of the record for the Court to exercise its powers of review under Order XLVII Rule 1 CPC, a bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and HimaKohli said.