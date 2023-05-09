Live streaming made court reach homes, hearts of common citizens: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said live streaming of court proceedings has taken it to the homes and hearts of common citizens.

A five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, said the court is trying to use technology to ensure the live-streamed content is made available simultaneously in languages other than English while hearing arguments on the eighth day of a clutch of petitions seeking legal sanction for same-sex marriage.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the Madhya Pradesh government, said that there is a churning in society, which is an important fallout of the court proceedings and people in the country are thinking about the issue because of this debate and live streaming.