Logjam over Manipur | Opposition scared of something, running away from discussion: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha and Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that the Opposition MPs are scared of ‘something’ which is why they are running away from discussions in Parliament over the Manipur issue.

“We have clearly said to the Rajya Sabha Chairman Speaker that whenever he wants, we are ready to have discussions on Manipur. We are requesting the Opposition to have discussions for 10 days. The Opposition is scared of something; they are running away from discussions. I said inside Parliament that we should have discussions today at 2 pm,” Piyush Goyal said while addressing a press conference here. The union minister on Monday urged Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to take up a discussion on the Manipur situation at 2 pm today.

Goyal made the remarks amid protests by opposition members over their demand for discussion under Rule 267 which also entails voting.