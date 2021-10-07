Lok Adalat has no jurisdiction to decide matter on merits if no compromise between parties: SC

It said that once the settlement or a compromise fails, the Lok Adalat has to return the case to the Court from which the reference has been received for disposal in accordance with the law.

"The Lok Adalat has no jurisdiction at all to decide the matter on merits once it is found that compromise or settlement could not be reached between the parties," a bench of Justices M R Shah and A S Bopanna said. The judgement was passed on an appeal filed by the Estate Officer challenging the 2013 order passed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court by which in a Lok Adalat, the members of the Lok Adalat has entered into the merits of the writ petition and has dismissed the case on merits.