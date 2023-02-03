Lok Sabha adjourned amid Oppn's protests over Adani issue

As soon as the Lower House reconvened at 2 p.m, members from the Congress, All India Trinamool Congress, DMK and JD(U) stormed into the well of the House, raising slogans like "Adani Sarkar Hai Hai!" and "We Want JPC!"

Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, urged the protesting members to return to their seats and allow the House to function.