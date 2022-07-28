Lok Sabha adjourned as furore continues over Chowdhury’s ‘rashtrapatni’ remark on President

New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Thursday as furore continued over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury referring to President Droupadi Murmu as ‘rashtrapatni’.

As the House resumed at 4 pm, MPs from both treasury and the Opposition were shouting.

Kirit Premjibhai Solanki, who was on Chair, urged members to take their seats. As pandemonium continued, he adjourned the proceedings for the day.

Earlier in the day, when the House met at 11 am, BJP members were up on their feet demanding an apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi over Chowdhury’s remark.