Lok Sabha is North Star of democracy: Vice President Dhankhar

New Delhi: Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday called the Lower House of the Parliament a ‘North Star of democracy’ and said that the new building will serve as a symbol of freedom from the mindset of slavery. A message shared by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar to the members of the Parliament present there stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister of India who took birth in the after years of the country’s Independence.

“I am happy that PM Modi who is the first PM of India who took birth after India’s independence is launching the new Parliament. As I always say that Lok Sabha is the north star of democracy...” the Vice-President’s message read.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh read out a message shared by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

After the completion of the inaugural ceremonies at the new Parliament on Sunday, all members of the Parliament present there moved to the newly built Lok Sabha. Dhankhar further said the new building will be a witness to India’s progress.