Lok Sabha passes demands for grants for 2022-23

The Appropriation Bill authorising payment and appropriation of specified sums from the Consolidated Fund of India for 2022-23 was introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The bill was later approved by voice vote after rejecting several cut motions moved by opposition members.

The Lok Sabha earlier discussed demands for grants of different ministries, including railways, road transport and highways, civil aviation, commerce and industry and port, shipping and waterways.

Speaker Om Birla later applied the guillotine, after which all the outstanding demands for grants, whether discussed or not, were put to vote at once and passed.