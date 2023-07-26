Lok Sabha Speaker accepts no-confidence motion against govt moved by Opposition

Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which has nine members in Lok Sabha, also gave no-confidence motion notice against the government.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the government is "ready" for every situation.

"Let the No Confidence Motion come, Government is ready for every situation. We do want a discussion on Manipur...Before the commencement of the session, they wanted a discussion. When we agreed, they brought up the issue of Rules. When we reached an agreement on Rules, they brought in the new issue that the PM come and initiate discussion. I think these are all excuses..." Meghwal told ANI.

Gaurav Gogoi had earlier in the day submitted a notice for no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha.

The decision to bring a no-confidence motion was taken at a meeting of opposition I.N.D.I.A alliance parties held on Tuesday. As many as 26 Opposition had earlier come together naming their alliance as I.N.D.I.A.

Opposition MPs said that they know the numbers are in favour of the government in Lok Sabha but no-confidence motion is a way to seek reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various issues including the violence in Manipur.

"This No Confidence Motion is a political move with a political purpose - a political move which will bring results...The No Confidence Motion will compel him (Prime Minister) to come to the Parliament. We need a discussion on the issues of the country, especially on Manipur, inside the Parliament. Forget the numbers, they know the numbers and we know the numbers..," CPI MP Binoy Viswam said.

Manickam Tagore, Congress Whip in Lok Sabha said INDIA alliance is together and it had proposed the idea of no-confidence motion. “Yesterday it was decided. Today, Congress party's leader is moving it. We wanted to break the arrogance of Mr Modi. He is behaving as an arrogant person - not to come to the Parliament and make a statement on Manipur...We feel that it is our duty to use this last weapon," he said.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha said that some parliamentary procedures are used to have a long-duration discussion and to compel the government to give a reply.

"Many a time in India's Parliamentary history, critical instruments of debate, dialogue and discussion within Parliament are exercised. Regardless of the outcome of those instruments and motions, they are exercised with the sole objective of a long-duration discussion on an important issue subsequent to which the PM of India is compelled to come to Parliament and respond to the issues raised by the people and the Members of the Lok Sabha,” he said.

“I think these parliamentary instruments actually strengthen India's democracy and must be exercised time again and again to pressurise the government to come before the Lok Sabha and answer the questions,” he added.