LokSabha likely to have debate on price rise

New Delhi, July 29: After a near washout of House proceedings for two weeks, LokSabha is likely to have a debate on price rise on Monday, followed by RajyaSabha on Tuesday, political sources said.
Since the beginning of the session on July 18, the Opposition in both the House had been raising the issue of rising prices and GST, leading to a near washout of proceedings.
The last two days of House proceedings were drowned due to “rashtrapatni” remark of Congress leader AdhirRanjanChowdhury and the subsequent LokSabha chamber face-off between Sonia Gandhi and Union minister SmritiIrani.
Chowdhury wrote to President DroupadiMurmu on Friday and apologised to her for his “rashtrapatni” remark.
The Congress has upped the ante on Irani over the alleged heckling of Gandhi by her and BJP MPs and organised protests inside and outside Parliament and demanded that she be sacked for her behaviour.