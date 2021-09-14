Long Covid may spike early risk of dementia

There is also growing concern that some of these “long-haulers” may get the dementia-related changes earlier than expected, the Strait Times reported.

“Anything that diminishes a person’s cognitive reserve and resilience is going to allow neurodegenerative processes to accelerate,” AlirezaAtri, cognitive disorder neurologist, director of Banner Sun Health Research Institute, was quoted as saying.

This can then cause symptoms of neurological disorders, such as dementia, to show earlier, he added.

Dementia is a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think or make decisions that hinders a person’s daily life. It results from diseases such as Alzheimer’s and injuries that affect the brain, and mainly affects people 65 and above.

Atri said Covid-19 could aggravate this process and hasten cognitive decline, and then dementia, the report said.

“Let’s say I’m in my 50s, and I’m destined to show dementia symptoms in my late 60s, early 70s, and I already have these toxic proteins and some issues going on with it. Covid-19 may come in and really fan these flames,” said Atri.