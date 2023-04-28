Lost a father figure, Badal Sahab will live on in our hearts: PM Modi

"There is an anecdote I can never forget. After taking oath as CM, Badal Sahab told me that we would go to Amritsar together, where we would halt at night and the next day we would pray and have langar. I was in my room at a guest house but, when he got to know of this, he came there and began to pick up my luggage. I asked him why he was doing this, to which he told me that I would have to come with him to the room meant for the CM and stay there only. I kept telling him that there was no need to do this, but he insisted. Eventually, this is exactly what happened and Badal Sahab stayed in another room. I will always cherish this gesture of his towards a very ordinary karyakarta like me," PM said.

Revealing Badal's desire to learn new things as he reached Alang Shipyard in Gujarat when Modi was Gujarat's CM. "Once he told me he wanted to understand what Alang Shipyard was about. Then he came there, spent the entire day at Alang Shipyard, and understood how recycling took place. Punjab is not a coastal state; so, in a way, there was no direct relevance of a shipyard for him but such was his desire to learn new things that he spent the day there and understood different aspects of the sector," PM Modi recalled. The PM said Badal was among the "bravest soldiers for the restoration of democracy during the dark days of the Emergency."