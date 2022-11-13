Lotus in G20 logo reveals our traditional identity: Rajnath Singh

Speaking at the event, Rajnath Singh said, “As you all know, India is hosting the G20 summit next year for which many events have been lined up. A few days back, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the logo of G20 which has a lotus in it. Some people from the opposition have started creating an issue out of it by saying that the logo has BJP’s symbol. I want to tell them that the lotus was declared as the national flower in 1950. Prime Minister Modi include lotus in the G20 logo because it is our traditional identity.”

He added, “If any party has ‘hand’ as a political symbol, will we not use the word hand? If any party has a cycle as its symbol, will we not use cycles? Lotus is a tradition and pride of the country.”

He also hailed Haryana and said, “Haryana is famous nationally and internationally. People know the stories of the brave men of this land. Bravehearts from Haryana are guarding the borders of the country and keeping it safe.”