LS functioned only for 45 hrs 55 mins during Budget Session due to disruptions

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday, the last day of the second phase of the Budget Session because of an uproar by the opposition parties demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe the Adani issue. Due to the continuous uproars, the Lower House could function only for 45 hours 55 minutes during the entire session.

Giving information about the work done during the session amid uproar and sloganeering by the opposition parties, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that during the 11th Budget Session of the 17th Lok Sabha, the House had 25 sittings, which lasted for about 45 hours and 55 minutes.

He said that the session started on January 31 and the President addressed the joint sitting of both Houses on the same day. The motion of thanks on the President's address was discussed in the House for 13 hours and 44 minutes and 143 MPs took part in it. Birla further said that on February 1, the Union Budget 2023-24 was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the House, on which a general discussion went on for 14 hours and 45 minutes, wherein 145 MPs participated.