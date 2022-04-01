LS members divided on private member’s bill on compulsory voting

New Delhi, Apr 1: Members in the Lok Sabha were divided on whether India should make voting compulsory in elections.

Participating in a debate on a private member's bill to make voting compulsory Friday, BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal supported the move and said that while people remember their fundamental rights, they forget their fundamental duties, one of which is to vote.

He also said that people should be made to realise that their one vote is essential for national building.

"People who don't vote, should not get the benefits of government schemes for a period of five years," he said.

He also suggested that every voter identity card should be linked to an Aadhar card and in case of bogus voting, even the person's bank account can be seized.

IUML's ET Muhammad Basheer said that while the concept is good, the country is not ready for it. He raised the issue of NRI votes and said that it is time to realise their contribution to this nation.

He said that free and fearless elections can encourage people to come out to vote.

BJP member Ramesh Bidhuri said that in most countries, the voting percentage has decreased. He listed countries like Belgium, Peru, Singapore, Turkey, and Switzerland among others which have a compulsory voting system.

He said that in most of these countries people have to provide an explanation for not voting -- a system that should be replicated in India.