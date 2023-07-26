LS Speaker accepts no-confidence motion against government

New Delhi, July 26: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday accepted the no-confidence motion against the government moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on behalf of opposition parties of I.N.D.I.A alliance.
After Gogoi moved the motion, the Speaker asked about the number of members supporting the motion. He admitted the motion and said the time of the debate will be decided later. The House resumed its normal functioning after the Speaker accepted the demand for no-confidence motion. Opposition members expressed their opinion on the bills being introduced by the government.
The two Houses have seen repeated adjournments since the commencement of monsoon session of Parliament on July 20.
Gogoi represents Kaliabor constituency in Assam and is an MP from the northeast region.
Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which has nine members in Lok Sabha, also gave no-confidence motion notice against the government.
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the government is "ready" for every situation.
"Let the No Confidence Motion come, Government is ready for every situation. We do want a discussion on Manipur...Before the commencement of the session, they wanted a discussion. When we agreed, they brought up the issue of Rules. When we reached an agreement on Rules, they brought in the new issue that the PM come and initiate discussion. I think these are all excuses..." Meghwal told ANI.
Gaurav Gogoi had earlier in the day submitted a notice for no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha.
The decision to bring a no-confidence motion was taken at a meeting of opposition I.N.D.I.A alliance parties held on Tuesday. As many as 26 Opposition had earlier come together naming their alliance as I.N.D.I.A.
Opposition MPs said that they know the numbers are in favour of the government in Lok Sabha but no-confidence motion is a way to seek reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various issues including the violence in Manipur.